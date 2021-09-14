$0.74 EPS Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares also reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

AUB stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

