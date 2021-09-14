$0.78 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

