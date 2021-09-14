$0.95 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

