-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.00). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

DKNG opened at $60.46 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock worth $224,190,855. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

