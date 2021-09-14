$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,880.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

