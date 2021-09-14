$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

