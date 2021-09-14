$1.58 EPS Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.67. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.36. 28,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,107. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.