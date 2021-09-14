1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Thomas G. Hartnett Sells 7,031 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $225,695.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.