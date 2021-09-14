1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Thomas G. Hartnett Sells 7,031 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $225,695.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after buying an additional 311,947 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

