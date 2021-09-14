$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.91. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 134,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in EMCOR Group by 400.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 71,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,552 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

