$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $701.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.95. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $264.75.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.