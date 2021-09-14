$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce sales of $1.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

YMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.72. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

