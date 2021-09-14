$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.22.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.47 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

