$100.42 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post sales of $100.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.18 million and the highest is $102.14 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $398.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $424.44 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

