$101.06 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report sales of $101.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $102.20 million. Regional Management reported sales of $90.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $405.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.43 million to $407.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $450.85 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $453.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,584. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 2,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,542. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

