101,213 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,960 shares of company stock valued at $283,804. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

