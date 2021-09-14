10,315 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $850.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.