$104.98 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $104.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $119.27 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $65.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $441.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. 714,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,711. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

