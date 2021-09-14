10,409 Shares in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRadimed by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in IRadimed by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of IRMD opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

