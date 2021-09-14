10,859 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $121.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.79. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

