11,633 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABM. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

