$128.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $128.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $489.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 14,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,012. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 326,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 363.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 79,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

