1,431 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $72,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,479,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,228,890. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

