$15.48 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $15.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.05 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 304.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESPR stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

