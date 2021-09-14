$152.30 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report $152.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. SP Plus posted sales of $118.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $582.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

SP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SP Plus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $729.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

