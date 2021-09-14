1,723 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after buying an additional 564,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

NYSE:ALB opened at $229.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

