180,226 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.