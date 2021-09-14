$182.00 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report sales of $182.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.80 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $819.16 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

