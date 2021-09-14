$182.00 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report sales of $182.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.80 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $819.16 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.