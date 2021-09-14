$185.50 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post sales of $185.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $743.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.09 million to $745.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $780.22 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $786.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 254,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 235,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. 356,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

