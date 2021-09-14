1inch Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006441 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $544.16 million and approximately $306.16 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00144085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00779145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

1inch (CRYPTO:1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

