1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 9.59% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp stock remained flat at $$9.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.26.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

