$2.05 EPS Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $1.52. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million.

WRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,062 shares of company stock worth $4,811,216. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $201.31. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,124. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

