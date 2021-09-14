$2.41 EPS Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $2.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.23. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.95. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,754. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $264.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

