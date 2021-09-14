200 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.02. 29,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,693. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.76 and a 200 day moving average of $264.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

