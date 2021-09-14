2,446 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $213.52. 28,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,672. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

