25,593 Shares in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 86,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLDR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

