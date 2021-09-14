$26.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $26.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $101.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $102.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.