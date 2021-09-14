$26.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $26.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $101.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $102.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

