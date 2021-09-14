2key.network (2KEY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,699.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $5,699.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00145009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00822556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043397 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,590 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars.

