$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,725,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.82. The stock had a trading volume of 865,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,038. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.