$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post $310.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $337.80 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $934.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,115. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 73.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,282 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 116,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

