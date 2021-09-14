$409.15 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report sales of $409.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the highest is $531.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $178.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRK opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

