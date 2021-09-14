47,000 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 3,235.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of BJUL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,666. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

