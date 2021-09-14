-$5.35 EPS Expected for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) will post earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26,850%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the first quarter worth $374,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the first quarter worth $652,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVST stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 1,472,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,341. Microvast has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

