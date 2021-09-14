$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will report $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $270,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Soligenix.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNGX. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,399,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.31. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soligenix (SNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.