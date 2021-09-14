$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.32 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $25.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. 5,484,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,444. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

