$612.37 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $612.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.00 million and the highest is $622.51 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $571.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

CW stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 616,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 110,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.