$645.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $645.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.74 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Cimpress reported sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cimpress by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Featured Article: Strangles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.