$645.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $645.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.74 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Cimpress reported sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cimpress by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

