$71.37 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $71.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $285.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $309.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.54. 2,781,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,495. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

