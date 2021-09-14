$71.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post sales of $71.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.91 billion and the highest is $74.80 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $270.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 708,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

