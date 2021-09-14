72,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 82,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,723. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

