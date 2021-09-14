$723.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post sales of $723.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.50 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $401.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

XEC traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $74.42. 13,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,947. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

